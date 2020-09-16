DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 311 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 76,149.

The county also confirmed six more deaths, bringing the total to 985.

“Although COVID-19 cases in school-aged children ages 5-17 have gone down, we have seen a marked rise in the category of people age 18 and into their 20s. For instance, the percentage of our positive cases of people from 18-22 has risen to 15% over the last two weeks. With the weather getting cooler, it is more comfortable to be outside and it’s very important to stay out of indoor settings where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The total probable cases in Dallas County is 3,637, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 311 new cases reported Wednesday, 86 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and 13 were from previous months.

“For the CDC week ending September 5, 2020, we saw a decrease in total school-aged children with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as a decrease in the daily average of new confirmed and probable cases. Our daily average of deaths was also down significantly and our positivity rate remained the same as the week before. Masking and social distancing are working and are the best way to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19. Please wear your mask and keep six foot distance. Also please continue to wash your hands frequently, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid indoor activities where people are not masked at all times,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional six deaths reported Wednesday include the following:

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.