Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The only game the Carter High School football team in Dallas is playing is the waiting game.
“It’s definitely frustrating.” quarterback Kace Williams admits.
Football programs in the Dallas ISD are sidelined until October due to health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.
“A lot of people wanted to transfer.” said running back Javon Jackson. “I was like, No!” Stay! There’s still hope. We can do this.”
The chance to do this is finally here. The Cowboys resumed in-person workouts last week.
The only person more excited than the players is first year head coach Spender Gilbert. He was hired the day before COVID-19 shut everything down.
Carter is scheduled to open their season on October 3 against Dallas Kimball.