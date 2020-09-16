FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday related to the March death of 4-year-old Stetson Blackburn.
Reyna Marie Sanchez and Shannon Gray were indicted on charges of capital murder of a child.
The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries with complications.
Police said back on March 19, officers responded to a “medical call” at 3313 Bonaventure Blvd. S. where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive and not breathing.
The child was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center and was pronounced deceased two days later after being declared brain dead.
The initial investigation by patrol officers identified the mother of Stetson as Shannon Gray and her girlfriend Reyna Marie Sanchez as the primary caregivers.
They were arrested on Friday, July 31.
Gray was arrested by Tennessee authorities; Sanchez was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit.