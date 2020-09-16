DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas confirm two men, who allegedly purchased sex from a 13-year-old, have been arrested and charged with child sex trafficking.
Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted Kention Obryan Johnson, 35, and Sergio Trinidad Carvajal, 30, for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of children. Both men were arrested in Dallas.
“Traffickers sell children for sex because their clients will pay for it. It’s that simple,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said at a press conference. “By attacking both the supply and the demand, we think we will be able to truly make a difference in fighting this dehumanizing, horrific crime.”
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson and a coconspirator of Carvajal, 34-year-old Curtis Vance Mathis, allegedly advertised the female child on CityXGuide.com, an illegal sexual services website that has since been shut down.
When the child was rescued from an Irving hotel she dressed only in an oversized hoodie. The hotel room had been rented in Mathis’ name.
Unsealed affidavits detail how agents reviewed hotel surveillance footage and observed several men – later identified as Mathis, Johnson, and Carvajal – enter and exit the room.
Agents searched the Jane Doe’s phone and uncovered texts with Johnson and Carvajal discussing the price for a quick sexual encounter. A forensic investigation later confirmed that DNA recovered from discarded condoms found in the hotel room matched Johnson and Carvajal.
If convicted, Johnson, Carvajal and Mathis each face up to life in federal prison.