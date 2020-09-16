DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mavericks guard Luka Dončić was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced Wednesday.

He becomes the third Maverick to earn All-NBA honors, joining Dirk Nowitzki (12 times) and Steve Nash (twice).

He also joins Nowitzki (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009) as the only Mavericks to garner All-NBA First Team accolades.

Dončić becomes the sixth player to earn All-NBA First Team honors at age 21-or-younger.

The second-year guard becomes the first player named to the All-NBA First Team in either his first or second season since Tim Duncan in 1998-99.

Dončić averaged 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 54 games before to the restart.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year saw his numbers increase in the bubble, as he nearly averaged a 30-point triple-double (30.0 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 9.7 apg) in Orlando.

Dončić finished the regular season with averages of 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 61 games, becoming just the third player in NBA history to average at least 28-9-8 for a full season.

Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook were the other two.

The 21-year-old recorded a league-high 17 triple-doubles in 2019-20, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league outright in the category.

Dončić not only broke Jason Kidd’s Mavericks single-season triple-double record (nine in 1995-96), but he became the franchise’s all-time leader in the category as well (25).

Twelve of his triple-doubles were of the 30-point variety, and he again joined Robertson and Westbrook as one of three players to record at least 12 30-point triple-doubles in a single season.

Voting for the 2019-20 All-NBA Teams was based on games played through March 11 (prior to the hiatus).

YOUNGEST PLAYERS SELECTED TO ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

LeBron James, 2005-06 (21 years, 110 days)

Max Zaslofsky, 1946-47 (21 years, 114 days)

Luka Dončić, 2019-20 (21 years, 168 days)

Kevin Durant, 2009-10 (21 years, 197 days)

Tim Duncan, 1997-98 (21 years, 359 days)

Rick Barry, 1965-66 (21 years, 359 days)