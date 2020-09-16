DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Big Tex is out of quarantine and standing tall in Fair Park.

He’s got a brand new belt buckle, a refurbished hat and an accessory you can’t miss, his 7-foot by 4-foot face mask.

“He’s never missed a year. We weren’t sure earlier this year, but he’s now made his debut!” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas. “Big Tex has been standing here every year, since 1952, never with a mask on.”

On Wednesday, people gathered to watch his historic installation.

Artist Eric Hanson has painted Big Tex as he has been put up for the last three years.

“I paint a lot of local, Dallas landmarks and you can’t really get much more of an iconic landmark than Big Tex,” Hanson said.

“I had to come out and support Big Tex going up, just happy to see him, happy to see people here,” said Melissa Tate, a State Fair fan.

Fair staff said it was an emotional day for a new reason this year.

“You know he’s been around for all these years, it wouldn’t have been a normal year without him. And it’s not a normal year, but at least we have this little piece of normalcy,” Condoianis said.

The Big Tex Photo Drive Thru event begins Saturday, September 19.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive Thru begins on Friday, September 25.