DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second day in a row, the Dallas Police Department announced an increase in the reward following the shooting death of a security guard working on an ATM.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect is now up to $50,000 after The Neighborhood Credit Union added $25,000 to the total Wednesday evening.

Jose Montes, 28, was shot and killed Monday off Cockrell Hill Road near I-30.

Montes leaves behind a fiancée and a 5-month-old son.

Amara Voth and victim Jose Montes hold their 5-month-old son. (courtesy: Facebook)

Police are searching for a white Volkswagen Passat that was seen leaving the scene.

Do you recognize this suspect vehicle (a white Volkswagen Passat)? (credit: Dallas PD)

A second armed security officer was present but was not injured.

Dallas Police said the FBI has joined their search for the gunman and his accomplice.

