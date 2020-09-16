Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second day in a row, the Dallas Police Department announced an increase in the reward following the shooting death of a security guard working on an ATM.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect is now up to $50,000 after The Neighborhood Credit Union added $25,000 to the total Wednesday evening.
Jose Montes, 28, was shot and killed Monday off Cockrell Hill Road near I-30.
Montes leaves behind a fiancée and a 5-month-old son.
Police are searching for a white Volkswagen Passat that was seen leaving the scene.
A second armed security officer was present but was not injured.
Dallas Police said the FBI has joined their search for the gunman and his accomplice.