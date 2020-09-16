Interview With TCU Associate Professor Curby Alexander On Learning Gap Alexander said students in virtually every school district have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Struggling Arlington Businesses Hope Fortunes Change With World Series The World Series will be played at Globe Life Field as a neutral, bubble location during the pandemic.

North Texas Educator Says Gap In Student Learning Widens During PandemicThe news from Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa that the district has 13,000 to 14,000 fewer students than expected, not only concerns him, but other educators including Curby Alexander, an Associate Professor at TCU's College of Education. "It does surprise me that it's that many students."

2 hours ago