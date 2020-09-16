DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An exhibit on display in Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park is drawing crowds.
The “Say Their Names” memorial is in place until Thursday.
It includes names and faces like George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis Police custody and Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by a Dallas Police officer who mistook it for her own.
The hope by organizers is to “encourage open dialogue while spreading a message of love, equality and compassion throughout the community and beyond.”
Dozens of families gathered at the memorial Wednesday.
“It’s hard to wrap my brain around it. It just brings such sadness. It brings up anger and frustration and it’s like ‘what do I do with those emotions’,” said visitor Cheryl Crossley.
The “Say Their Names” campaign encourages publications and social media users to not just identify victims of police brutality by the incidents that killed them, but focus on their individual humanity and use their names.”
What about Leslie Baker murdered in her driveway in May, and others? The 5 year old in North Carolina shot in the head and murdered by Darius Sessoms about a month ago.