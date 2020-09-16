AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Office of the Texas Secretary of State announced Wednesday it has awarded a contract to The Atkins Group of San Antonio to “bolster the State of Texas’ 2020 Census response efforts and ensure an accurate count of all Texans.”
The Atkins Group has launched the “Let’s Count Texas” campaign by issuing a call to action to all Texans to participate in the decennial count.
This statewide campaign will target low-response areas to highlight the importance of participating in the 2020 Census, and will reach Texans through multiple channels, including broadcast, print, digital and other creative messaging with the intent of informing the public and increasing response rates during the final stretch of the count.
For more information about the campaign, click here and connect with @LetsCountTexas on Facebook and Instagram.
To complete the 2020 Census questionnaire, click here.