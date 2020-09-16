HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – She’s 21-years-old so when her father’s small business fell on hard times during the pandemic the Texas woman took to social media and crossed her fingers.

All Giselle Aviles said she could think to do was make a plea on Twitter to ask people for help.

“I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today,” Aviles wrote in the tweet about her father’s taco truck, Taqueria El Torito.

“If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”

Hey Twitter!! I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!! 💕 8740 FM-1960

Humble, TX 77346 pic.twitter.com/3LMeAPCbe9 — Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020

The idea came to her after a conversation with her dad Elias Aviles, who has operated his food truck in Humble, Texas — about 20 miles outside of Houston — for the past six years.

When the pandemic hit, the food truck’s sales began to plummet, Aviles said. Because the two have a close father-daughter relationship, Aviles would often ask him about his sales for the day. He sometimes would earn $60, $40 or $20 in a day. But this time, he told her he had made as little as $6 last Saturday.

“When he said $6, it was kind of like are you kidding me?” Aviles told CNN. “So, I just said well we have nothing to lose and I decided to make the tweet that day.”

Like Aviles’ father, many small business owners throughout the country continue to struggle through the pandemic. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, more than 100,000 small businesses have not survived — and that number is on the rise.

But Aviles’ social media plea worked — by Sunday night, the post had garnered around 2,000 retweets. She told her father that he should start to prepare for many new customers when the truck opened the next day. Her father didn’t understand social media, so he didn’t know what to expect, she said.

When he arrived at his food truck at 8 a.m. on Monday, a line of customers already awaited him– some who had been waiting as early as 6 a.m., Aviles said.

My dad doesn’t understand social media but he does want to let everyone know that he is so grateful for everyone who is spreading the word 💕💕 Thank you for bringing a smile to his face, covid has been a nightmare for small businesses pic.twitter.com/TrSSI2ufx7 — Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 14, 2020

Business was so busy the food truck had to close down twice — once to restock and again when they were completely sold out. He even recruited his daughter to help with the orders.

Aviles estimates that more than 100 customers came through on Monday during her shift.

She said she appreciates the support for her dad’s business and has since made an Instagram page for more customers to find his truck.

On Tuesday, the food truck had already seen another busy day of customers.

