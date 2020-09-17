FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Crimes Against Children Detective Alan Branch is headed home from the hospital after he was seriously injured last month when a motorist struck his cycling group.
In a Facebook post, the Arlington Police Department said, “We have some great news to pass along! We are so thankful that Detective Alan Branch has been released from the hospital and rehabilitation facility. He was greeted by his coworkers from the Crimes Against Children Unit as he was escorted home with his family. You may recall he was seriously injured and ran over while riding his bike with a group of friends on August 28th. He will continue his rehab and recovery at home.”
Another cyclist, 57-year-old Steven Dennis was killed that day on the bridge of Dottie Lynn Parkway over West Division in Fort Worth.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.