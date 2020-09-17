CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small North Texas town that built its name on high school football is taking no chances in trying to make sure the 2020 season isn’t interrupted by COVID-19.

Collin County’s Celina High School, with eight State Championships, is making sure the turf is extra clean as the team prepares for a season unlike any other.

“Just another step in the whole process to provide the protection that we need to get peace of mind to our parents, peace of mind our community,” said Bill Elliott, Celina ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. “We’re trying to do everything we can protect our kids”

Coach Elliott saids only one player has tested positive for COVID-19 since practice began over the summer.

Still, he brought in a company to disinfect the entire football field with a chemical that’s supposed to kill the virus.

OxyTurf’s owner says his company has applied an EPA-approved hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant to five football fields in California.

This is their first in Texas.

The company disinfecting Celina‘s stadium Thursday actually started doing this before COVID-19 because of other viruses and bacteria it says were found on football fields.

“We found that high-traffic sports fields are the worst, they carry things like staph, E. coli, MRSA and other various harmful bacteria,” said OxyTurf owner Adam Hambarian.

Each treatment costs between $800 and $1,000 and last about a week on a high-traffic fields according to the company.

The CDC says there have been no documented cases of coronavirus infections from contaminated surfaces which would include artificial turf and grass.

But spraying the field regularly is a precaution and a cost the school district is more than willing to incur if it reduces the risk to its high school football heroes.