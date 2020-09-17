DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At children’s hospitals across the country, the pandemic has caused in-person interactions to become incredibly limited.

For five years, volunteers with Kendra Scott’s charity Kendra Cares have been going into pediatric hospitals across the country to host events. It‘s brought so much joy, but since in-person visits are no longer allowed the non-profit has had to find a new way to make connections.

“As we look at this environment that we’re all in – surviving and trying to thrive in a global pandemic, music has filled the soul in so many ways,” Kendra Cares’ Mindy Perry said.

This Friday, Kendra Cares is partnering with Musicians On Call to produce a virtual concert featuring artists like Meg Donnelly and Ashler Angel and other Disney Channel stars.

It will be streamed from Seacrest Studios inside Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Thirty-nine other hospitals across the country will also stream the concert.

The studio’s media programs manager can’t wait for them to see it, saying it’s been a hard year.

“It’s been difficult to you know care for these kids because family members and siblings and volunteers and all the extra people are super important in their care,” Abbie Maynard said.

“So when you think about some of the loneliness that we’ve all felt – magnify that by X amount,” Perry said.

“Music is therapeutic,” Maynard said. “It’s a sweet interaction and it’s something that’s really enjoyable and fun”

“Those little moments – those truly what might seem small – I think we’re realizing just how big of an impact they can make in someone’s life,” Perry said.

Tomorrow’s concert will be streamed online.