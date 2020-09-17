NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Health has plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas and across the country.
CVS currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the United States. With the addition of the new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.
The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday. In all, 50 new sites will open across Texas on September 18 — bringing the total number of testing sites in the state to more than 315.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said CVS CEO Jon Roberts.
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
A parent or legal guardian must complete the registration form for minor patients, and patients up to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
Once at the drive-thru location patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Currently CVS says, most test results from specimens collected will be available within 2 – 3 days.