Hurricane Sally Skirts Louisiana, Makes Landfall As A Category 2 In AlabamaOfficials at the National Hurricane Center say "historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding" from just west of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay as Hurricane Sally comes ashore.

Gulf Coast Braces For Another Hurricane As Sally Slowly Plods Toward Louisiana and MississippiThe path of slow-moving Hurricane Sally is hard to predict but the storm, packing winds of 85 mph, continues to creep toward the northern Gulf Coast.

As Louisiana Continues Hurricane Laura Recovery, Tropical Storm Sally Takes Aim At Gulf CoastTropical Storm Sally is expected to slow before strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico. Experts predict Sally will be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi line.