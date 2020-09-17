DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 458 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 76,607.

The county also confirmed one more death, bringing the total to 986.

The deceased patient was a Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying high risk health conditions and passed away in an area hospital.

Of the 458 new cases reported Thursday, 316 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and 52 were from previous months.

“The Governor announced his decision to allow increasing capacity at businesses throughout the State. The important thing for the community to look at is not what is permissible but rather what is safe. This can be found on the color-coded chart here,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. “With the Governor increasing capacities, it will be more difficult to find indoor experiences with at least 6 foot distancing and it will be up to patrons to find the right establishment and time of day to patronize them safely.”

Judge Jenkins said the Public Health Committee still recommends people avoid bars, “even if they’ve found some way to open under a loophole, and to use outdoor workouts in lieu of gyms.”

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 36 was 270, slightly decreased from the previous CDC week 35’s daily average of 303.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 36.

A provisional total of 136 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 36 (week ending 9/5/2020), a decline from the previous week for this age group.

The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has doubled since May, increasing to 15% over the past 2 weeks.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.