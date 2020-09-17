Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have yet to find a man who shot a woman in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on 3030 Sylvan Avenue ten days ago.
He shot her at 9 p.m. as she got into her car. Police described the suspect as a Black man who fled the location in a silver 4-door car.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she sought medical attention. Police haven’t released any information on her current condition.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Amber Roman #10541 at 214.671.3659 or amber.roman@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #158837-2020