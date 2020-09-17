DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced Thursday it is restoring 90% of pre-pandemic service levels beginning Monday, October 19.
The proposed modifications were approved by the DART Board of Directors after determining that the service is within the propose FY 2021 budget and 20-Year Financial Plan allocations.
The Board action comes after DART implemented temporary service adjustments for the bus and light rail system on April 6 that better reflected current ridership demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DART explained in a news release.
Service restoration includes 65 bus routes being restored to pre-pandemic service levels.
A total of 7 core frequent bus routes, as well as all light rail train operation service, will move to 20-minute frequency until 7 p.m. on weekdays.
More information on the anticipated service change will be made available here as plans are formalized.