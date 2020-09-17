NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Giving Day is underway, giving the public another opportunity to give back to non-profits hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 has dealt a difficult hand to charitable organizations in 2020 — leaving thousands in a financial pinch.

Kaitlin Guthrow, with North Texas Giving Day, told CBS 11’s Nicole Jacobs, “Our non-profits need us more than ever before.”

The day started with $15 million already on the books thanks to some early donors and that number continues to climb by the minute.

For 12 years North Texans have had the backs of local nonprofits. This year, economic downturn has brought a record number of organizations forward to receive

Monica Smith, with Communities Foundation of Texas, said, “This year we have over 3,300 non-profits across the 20 counties of North Texas, and they are all hoping that you will step up and support their great work.”

In some cases the work has been halted, with groups forced to cancel fundraisers or shit down their venues—disrupting their main source of revenue.

The list of organizations accepting donations runs the gamut — from mental health organizations, to churches and groups representing people of color.

Accordingly to Smith, “Everyone can participate. You don’t have to have thousands or millions of dollars to be a philanthropist.”

Every little bit helps, but if you don’t have the funds to donate you can donate your time on the North Texas Giving Day website.