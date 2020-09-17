PIEDMONT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma exploded Wednesday night, triggering a fire that could be seen for miles and leading to the evacuation of some residents in the rural area.
While the blast produced a fireball 150 feet high, the flames were quickly contained.
A spokesman for the company DCP Midstream said the fire burned for about 30 minutes before a gas valve was shut-off.
According to Piedmont Fire Chief Andy Logan, the explosion was the result of a rupture in a 12-inch high-pressure underground line. The blast left a crater-sized hole roughly 30 feet long and 20 feet wide.
The fire did spark a number of grass and hay bale fires and damaged a number of power poles, but there were no reported injuries.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Piedmont is about 25 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
