PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his family’s dog by strangulation, authorities said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sept. 6 in regards to the deceased chi-weanie dog. A sheriff’s deputy met with the dog’s owner, Mary Breland, and Steven Hobbs, the brother of the suspect.
Steven Hobbs told authorities that his brother, Ryan, called earlier that morning and said the dog was under a shed behind the home.
According to the affidavit, Ryan Hobbs later called again and said he had tried to give the dog a bath, but, instead, the pet slipped out of his arms and drowned. Steven also said he saw the suspect with scratches on his chest and a bite mark on his finger.
The deputy also interviewed a witness, who said Ryan Hobbs told her he “intentionally killed” the dog.
A necropsy revealed the dog appeared to have died by strangulation.
Ryan Hobbs was soon arrested and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.