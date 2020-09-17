FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Heating and cooling services have remained essential during the pandemic, and Air Pros in DFW said it has stayed busy fielding calls from customers.
The uptick in work along with previous plans to expand have put them into a position where they are now needing to hire.
“We are looking to hire for all different positions from office staff to field staff. We are looking to hire those with experience and those without. We want to provide the tools they need in order to be successful,” said company president Anthony Perera.
The company currently has about 30 positions available and they are willing to train those who are pivoting careers and are new to HVAC.
The jobs are full-time and they come with benefits.
In addition if you don’t have prior experience they’ll pay for your training.
“For those that want to make a career change we are willing to put them through school get them on the job training,” Perera said.
If you are interested, click here.