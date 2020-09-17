ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers color analyst C.J. Nitkowski has tested positive for COVID-19, the Rangers and FOX Sports Southwest confirmed Thursday.
“Working with FOX Sports Southwest, the Rangers immediately began the protocols that are in place for positive COVID tests, and any person who had direct contact with Nitkowski must undergo COVID-19 testing. No individuals will be allowed back into the facility without receiving a negative COVID-19 test,” the Rangers said in a news release.
Nitkowski had been working only on the Globe Life Field broadcast level and has had no access to Tier 1 and 2 restricted areas or any other locations at Globe Life Field.
The Globe Life Field broadcast level, including all broadcast booths, was thoroughly sanitized and disinfected today.
Out of an abundance of caution, FOX Sports Southwest and the Rangers have decided that all broadcast talent and crew who have had access to the television booth for the last several days will not work Thursday night’s scheduled telecast versus the Houston Astros.
As a result, FOX Sports Southwest will carry the Texas Rangers radio network broadcast as a simulcast with Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call.
FOX Sports Southwest expects to resume its television production for Friday night’s game at the Los Angeles Angels.
“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place at Globe Life Field. These include temperature checks upon entering the building, mandatory wearing of face coverings, and regular sanitation and cleaning of the Globe Life Field facilities,” the Rangers said.
Nitkowski, a former major league pitcher, joined the Rangers as a television analyst in 2017.