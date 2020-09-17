FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for the person who shot a man in the head and back early Thursday morning.
The victim told police he was shot just before 3:00 a.m. on Northwest 30th Street, just north of The Stockyards.
Despite being wounded the man made the seven minute drive to an area on Main Street, where officers investigating a crash came to his aid.
The victim told police he’d been at the crash site earlier and that he’d picked up a person involved in the accident. The victim said the two drove together to NW 30th and he was shot there after getting into a fight with the person.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition isn’t known.
The suspect ran from the area after the shooting and has not been located. Police are still investigating.