FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two best friends gave birth to two baby girls on Monday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Cheyanne Wilson and Bailey Horwood have been best friends since the 4th grade.
“We stayed friends all through high school, all through college and we’ve just never really grown apart,” Wilson said.
The two have celebrated milestones together, but they never expected one of them would be getting pregnant at the same time.
“When I found out, she had already had a son so I kind of missed that first stage in her life,” said Horwood. “So then to find out she was pregnant when I was unexpectedly pregnant, it was a huge blessing.”
They also never expected they’d give birth on the exact same day. Their little girls, Sayer and Mesa, were born just one hour apart in rooms right next to each other.
“It was crazy,” Horwood said. “When they said it was a girl, when they gave her to me, you could hear Cheyanne and Reese, her husband, cheering in the background.”
The two moms hope their daughters will share the same special friendship.