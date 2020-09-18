Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The eighth grade football team at Ed Willkie Middle School is in quarantine, their games canceled after a student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.
The decision to send the students home for 14 days came after contact tracing showed they were in close contact during football practices with the infected athlete, according to Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Director of Communications, Megan Overman.
Games scheduled for Sept. 22 and 29 were cancelled to allow time to ensure the other players remain healthy.
Overman said the district is in communication with the affected families and are working closely with Tarrant County Public Health in all decisions regarding their COVID-19 response.