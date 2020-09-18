DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 10:00 p.m. on September 17 when Dallas police were called to an apartment complex after getting reports of someone going around knocking on doors.
When officers arrived at the complex, in the 3400 block of Webb Chapel Extension, they saw a person fitting the description given to them by dispatch.
The officers approached the man and at some point began performing a protective pat down. According to police, while the suspect was being frisked he pulled away and the officers began to struggle with him.
During the struggle, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting and there was an exchange of gunfire with one of the officers.
The suspect allegedly tried to run from the scene but was shortly captured.
Despite the shootout, no one was injured during the incident.
The 26-year-old suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
The shooting is under investigation.