ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday’s home opener for the Dallas Cowboys will be unlike any in the team’s 61-year history.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be limited to a maximum 25% capacity for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even with the smaller crowd this could still be the biggest North Texas gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 20,000 fans are expected to attend.

The Cowboys have laid out a plan to keep them apart and hopefully safe.

One of those fans with tickets is Stoney Kersh.

The 54-year-old says he has been to first home game of the season almost as long as he’s been alive.

This year though his cheers will be muted by a mask over his face.

It’s one of many requirements and changes to how home games will go at AT&T Stadium which will have its retractable roof open as well as the end zone doors to circulate as much fresh air as possible.

Plans include spaced out tailgating, temperature checks for fans filing in, cashless concessions and seating pods spread out across the 80,000-seat stadium to keep people apart.

Hersh said he’s OK with it and just appreciate being able to continue lifelong traditions.

“To be honest with you, I just feel blessed and lucky enough to be able to go,” said Hersh. “I feel like if nobody coughs or sneezes on you, you’ll be OK. Just as long as you don’t get in anybody’s face I think you’ll be fine especially wearing a mask.

Tickets were still available at last check ranging in price from $89 to $500 each.