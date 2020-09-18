DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 355 more COVID-19 cases, along with four additional deaths.

Friday’s count brings the total in the county to 76,962, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that 101 of the cases on Friday came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: one from June, 18 from July, 7 from August and 75 from earlier in September.

With the four deaths, the total in the county is now at 990. The four patients were in their 50s or 60s and had been hospitalized. All but one had underlying high risk health conditions.

According to county Judge Clay Jenkins, the positivity rate has gone down slightly from 10.8% last week to 10% this week.

“We saw an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases of 329 today and an additional four deaths. For the CDC week ending September 12, we saw another decrease. Daily averages decreased to 240 average cases per day down from 279 for the previous week and 308 for the week before,” Jenkins said. “It’s important to remember that these are provisional numbers. As cases come in and are allotted by test dates to their CDC week, the numbers change some regularly, but it is enough to see that there is a positive trend of cases going down.”

In Tarrant County, 282 cases were reported Friday, along with four more deaths. The totals are now at 46,150 cases and 620 deaths.

Collin County reported 117 more cases and one additional death. The totals in the county are now at 12,599 cases and 133 deaths.