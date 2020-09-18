FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Animal Services issued an alert Friday after a bat tested positive for rabies earlier this week, officials said.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the organization said they were notified of a bat on the ground near Preston Road and Main Street.
When officers found the bat, they said it was showing abnormal behaviors, so they sent it to Austin for testing.
The bat tested positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control, officials said.
Animal Services is reminding residents that while bats are naturally nocturnal animals, it’s not unusual to see one during daylight hours.
However, officials said symptoms of rabid bats include the inability to fly, disorientation, staggering, and screeching or crying.
The city’s police department and Frisco Animal Services are urging residents to follow these tips to help prevent rabies:
Report sick or injured animals to Animal Services at 972-292-6010.
Across town, Garland health officials said Thursday they captured another rabid bat last week. This is the third rabid bat in the community this year.