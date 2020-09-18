FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at one North Texas high school spent Friday picking up devices after the entire school was forced into virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD transitioned to virtual learning only this week after positive tests forced hundreds of students and over two dozen teachers into quarantine. This caused a shortage of teachers at the school.
The district made sure that students had the equipment they needed for the temporary move to virtual learning. The district said the grading process will resume on Monday.
“The school has made it easy. We had to send out a Google doc and you just request one,” senior Sierra Roja said.
Some students weren’t surprised of the move as the pandemic continues.
“I honestly wasn’t really surprised because in a big school like this, it won’t be easy to maintain a safe distance from each other. So, it was bound to happen I guess,” senior Tai Than said.
“I think it’s a really smart move for Fossil Ridge because it’s like we were really short on teachers and there’s so many students else… It’s almost like we were running a school with barely any students and I feel like it’s more convenient for everybody and it’s so much easier for teachers because they have to teach both and online,” senior Huyen Guyen said.
According to the district, students and faculty will be able to return to campus on Wednesday, Sept. 30.