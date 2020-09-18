COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line project is starting to come together in Plano.
Some 1,600 feet of rails were delivered to an area between N Avenue and Jupiter Road on Thursday.
The 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project is under construction between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano and includes 10 new stations.
Once it is complete the $1.2 billion Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail at DFW North and will provide access to downtown Fort Worth, Grapevine, and other Tarrant County locations.
The line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority A-train, providing access to various parts of Denton County and DART’s Green Line — which gives access to Dallas Love Field Airport and downtown Dallas via the downtown Carrollton station.
The Sliver Line project is scheduled to be complete and running in early 2023.