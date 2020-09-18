DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas tradition is getting reimagined in the midst of COVID-19. The State Fair of Texas was cancelled in July due to concerns related to COVID-19, but fair organizers have worked to provide a new and innovative way that fair enthusiasts can still get a safe and socially distanced taste of the Texas tradition.

The State Fair of Texas is hosting the “Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru,” a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience that will give guests the opportunity to participate in some of the beloved fair traditions.

As part of the event, guests will be able to snap a photo in front of Big Tex, taste some of their favorite fair fried treats and even try their hand at some of the carnival games guests typically enjoy throughout the fair grounds.

The majority of the time, visitors will stay inside their vehicles. The only time they will get out of their vehicles is to take a photo with Big Tex, who will be sporting a new accessory this year — a Big Tex-sized face mask.

A limited number of tickets will be pre-sold for the event, which will take place on select weekends beginning September 25th through October 18. Tickets can be purchased online.

There are two different ticket packages available for the drive-thru food event ranging from $65 to $99 per vehicle. Each package includes a photo with Big Tex, an assortment of fair food and a carnival prize. Guests can also add-on additional food items to their experience including turkey legs, corn on the cob, sausage on a stick or even an additional Fletcher’s Corny Dog.

Before the “Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thu,” the fair ground will host a photo-only drive-thru experience on September 19 and 20. The event will run from 10 AM to 6 PM both days with tickets pre-sold in three entry windows to reduce wait times. Tickets for the photo-only event are $25 per vehicle.