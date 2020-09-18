WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says President Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week.

Cruz said Friday shortly after Ginsburg’s death was announced that Trump needs to move quickly.

He says a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 “cannot decide anything” and under that scenario, “I think we risk a constitutional crisis.”

The Texas senator is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Ginsburg’s successor.

He called on Trump to nominate a “principled constitutionalist with a proven record.”

When asked about the passing of Justice Ginsburg, Sen. Cruz said:

“We and the entire nation mourn the passing of an historic Justice. She was only the second woman ever to serve on the Court. She served 27 years; before she was on the Court she was a Court of Appeals judge and before that she was a legendary advocate – she was one of the most accomplished Supreme Court advocates to have ever lived. I argued before her nine times. She was brilliant and she was a very careful lawyer, and she was a trailblazer. And she leaves a large legacy. Heidi and I are lifting up her family in prayer as they mourn her loss, but she led an extraordinary life.”

Cruz is also among 20 individuals Trump recently added to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

While he appreciated the honor, Cruz said he was not interested.

The Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court after he died that February.

Leader Mitch McConnell said then it wasn’t fair because it was an election year.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

