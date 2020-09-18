(CBSDFW.COM) – Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could hit the Texas coast next week, the National Hurricane Center reported Friday.
In an update at 4 p.m., the NHC reported Beta is expected to strengthen through the next several days and could become a hurricane as it moves slowly over the western part of the Gulf.
An early track from the NHC shows the storm system moving into Texas by Wednesday. However, the NHC said it is “too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge impacts.”
4 PM CDT Friday, September 18 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Beta. Interests along the western Gulf of Mexico coast should continue to monitor the progress of Beta. https://t.co/pWVN7x5qij pic.twitter.com/i9xuWePZPl
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2020
The NHC recommended those in the areas of the western Gulf should monitor the system.
According to the NHC, storm surge, tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued Friday night or Saturday.
The NHC has moved to the Greek alphabet for naming storm systems due to a very active Atlantic hurricane season this year.