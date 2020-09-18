NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Beta, National Hurricane Center, NHC, storms, Texas, Tropical Storm Beta, Weather

(CBSDFW.COM) – Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could hit the Texas coast next week, the National Hurricane Center reported Friday.

In an update at 4 p.m., the NHC reported Beta is expected to strengthen through the next several days and could become a hurricane as it moves slowly over the western part of the Gulf.

An early track from the NHC shows the storm system moving into Texas by Wednesday. However, the NHC said it is “too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge impacts.”

The NHC recommended those in the areas of the western Gulf should monitor the system.

According to the NHC, storm surge, tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued Friday night or Saturday.

The NHC has moved to the Greek alphabet for naming storm systems due to a very active Atlantic hurricane season this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply