TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Some volunteers and workers are going to have an easier time working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new program at the United Way of Tarrant County is offering free personal protective equipment (PPE) to nonprofit organizations and the faith community.
Tax-exempt organizations can order the PPE through the United Way of Tarrant County’s website. Curbside distribution for fulfilled orders will happen every Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon at their office at 1500 North Main Street.
Supplies being donated include disposable surgical masks, face shields, KN-95 face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, thermometers and disinfectant spray. The program will last until the inventory runs out.
United Way of Tarrant County CEO Leah King said, “Many nonprofits are on the frontlines of the pandemic response, assisting those most impacted. It is important their employees and clients are protected as they work to heal our community.”
Since mid-March, United Way of Tarrant County has invested $2.5 million in Tarrant County from its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and through federal, state and local grants. This summer the organization also launched the Rebuild Tarrant County Fund to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the pandemic. Donations to the fund can be made online.