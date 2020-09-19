Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed sexual assault suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff at a home in Plano on Friday, police said.
Police said they responded to the 8100 block of Haning Drive in regards to a sexual assault at a residence. Arriving officers were met by the victim who told them the suspect was inside the home and was armed with a gun.
According to police, the suspect refused to leave the home, which led to a response from SWAT and crisis negotiators. After hours of negotiation, police said a SWAT team took the suspect into custody.
The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Mahmoud Dessouky, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and is being held at the Collin County detention center.
The investigation is ongoing.