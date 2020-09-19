DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 156 more cases of COVID-19, along with four additional deaths.

Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 77,118, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that four of the cases on Saturday came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: one from April and three from earlier in September.

With the four deaths, the total in the county is now at 994. The four patients were in their 60s or 70s and had been hospitalized. All but one had underlying high risk health conditions.

County Judge Clay Jenkins released a statement about the recent reporting of cases.

“Today we report 155 new COVID-19 positive cases and four additional deaths. We are now giving you two weekly totals for daily averages for tests and deaths. Because of continued problems with the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, the lagging number that we gave you yesterday from CDC week 37 is the more accurate number that relies on checking each case’s date of test and stripping out any cases that may be considered old cases and adding in any cases that may be late arriving but considered appropriate cases for that time period. We continue to provide a rough number of the total preliminary numbers of “new” positive COVID-19 cases for the week from Sunday through Saturday by dividing the total number of cases by seven and providing the total number of deaths reported. That number for this week is 256 average cases per day and 24 deaths. That compares to 202 average cases per day and 26 deaths under this metric from one week ago, and 287 cases and 45 deaths the week before that.”

In Tarrant County, 387 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 46,537. There are also now 633 total deaths related to COVID-19 after 13 more were reported Saturday.