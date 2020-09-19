NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DFW News, DFW Weather, Haze, North Texas, smoke, west coast, Wildfires

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Smoke from the massive wildfires along West Coast created hazy conditions in North Texas on Saturday.

With the fires still roaring, that smoke has drifted in from the northwest in the higher atmosphere.

A shot from the CBS 11 tower camera in Dallas pointed west from the downtown area and showed the haze as the sun set.

