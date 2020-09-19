Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Smoke from the massive wildfires along West Coast created hazy conditions in North Texas on Saturday.
With the fires still roaring, that smoke has drifted in from the northwest in the higher atmosphere.
Sunny but hazy skies today. Smoke for the western wildfires drifting in from the northwest in the higher atmosphere. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Dv40QDad8F
— Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) September 19, 2020
A shot from the CBS 11 tower camera in Dallas pointed west from the downtown area and showed the haze as the sun set.