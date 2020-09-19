(CBSDFW.COM) – Parts of the Texas coast are in danger of “life-threatening” storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta approaches, the National Hurricane Center said.
In the latest update, the NHC said Beta continues to move in the western part of the Gulf and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next several days.
“There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide from Sunday through Tuesday along portions of the Texas coast within the storm surge warning areas,” the NHC said.
There are currently hurricane and tropical storm watches along the Texas Gulf Coast, as well as a storm surge warning from Port Aransas to High Island.
A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for Tropical Storm #Beta from Port Aransas, Texas to High Island, Texas, including the intervening bays, where 2-4 ft of inundation above ground level is possible. https://t.co/seS5HeOP3W pic.twitter.com/iDauormjDn
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 19, 2020
Due to the slow motion of Beta, the NHC expects the storm system to produce “a long duration rainfall event” along the coast, which could cause flooding issues for many areas.
Tropical storm force winds, which could strengthen to hurricane force, are also expected in portions of the coast where there are watches and warnings.
Voluntary evacuations have been issued in parts of Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda and Brazoria counties for low-lying, flood-prone and coastal areas.