DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 771 more cases of COVID-19, with 572 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 77,889, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that 572 of the cases on Sunday came from a backlog: four from March, 15 from April, 20 from May, 71 from June, 77 from July, 119 from August and 266 from earlier in September.

One more death was also reported, bringing that total to 995. The patient was a Garland man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

County Judge Clay Jenkins released a statement on Saturday that explained the recent reporting numbers:

“We are now giving you two weekly totals for daily averages for tests and deaths. Because of continued problems with the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, the lagging number that we gave you yesterday from CDC week 37 is the more accurate number that relies on checking each case’s date of test and stripping out any cases that may be considered old cases and adding in any cases that may be late arriving but considered appropriate cases for that time period. We continue to provide a rough number of the total preliminary numbers of “new” positive COVID-19 cases for the week from Sunday through Saturday by dividing the total number of cases by seven and providing the total number of deaths reported. That number for this week is 256 average cases per day and 24 deaths. That compares to 202 average cases per day and 26 deaths under this metric from one week ago, and 287 cases and 45 deaths the week before that.”

In Tarrant County, 361 cases were reported on Sunday, with 125 of them also coming from a backlog. The county is now at 46,898 total confirmed cases.