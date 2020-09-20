DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are hosting a voter registration drive-thru event at their headquarters this Tuesday.
The team’s headquarters is located at 1333 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas and the event will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m in the parking lot.
“We are registering people on the spot!” the team said on its website.
Those who are registering must be a U.S. citizen and 18 years old by Election Day, which is on Nov. 3. Residents must bring a Texas identification number or the last four digits of their social security number to the drive-thru event.
The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 5. If a resident is registering by mail, their application must be postmarked by the Oct. 5 date.
The American Airlines Center will be Dallas County’s largest polling place this year and will be also be open for early voting, starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.