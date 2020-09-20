DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas held their first ever Big Tex Photo Drive-Thru event on Saturday to give folks an opportunity to still have their 2020 fair experience.

Fair staff said several hundred cars rolled through Fair Park on Saturday to take in all the sights and sounds. It won’t be until next week that food is available during the route.

“We are real excited, we come to the fair every year and we have booths out there actually, so we are just glad they are doing something like this to bring some normalcy,” said Justin Guest, a Dallas resident.

Guests said it may not be the same State Fair, but it was something to look forward to.

“Anything that we feel like we can get out of the house, and it’s still safe but still kinda some of those routine things that you look forward too and that we can still take part in,” said MJ Heath, one of today’s attendees.

Fair staff said the most important part of this weekend for them was to make sure the photo sessions ran smoothly before next weekend, when they add in food.

“We’ve been seeing how the routes going…seeing how moving people through the crowd is, the most important part, getting your photo with Big Tex and checking on that,” Karissa Condoianis of the State Fair of Texas.

Fair staff said adapting to the unique drive-thru experience has been a challenge, but it is giving them a chance to get creative.

“I think this is giving people a unique way to come out and experience the State Fair of Texas, without all the crowds. They’re getting to come and have some room taking their photo with big Tex. It’ll be a Big Tex photo like you’ve never had before,” said Condoianis.