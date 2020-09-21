NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – As one of the many businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond is restructuring and closing more than one hundred stores. Today the company announced the first 63 locations that will close by the end of the year.
The news comes after the retailer announced in July that it would close roughly 200 stores, mainly Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over the next two years. The store chain also said last month that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as it tries to streamline its operations and shore up its finances.
The store chain, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values, had a total of 1,478 stores as of May 30. Some 955 of those are Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
The company says the store closures are an “important step” in its effort “to create a sustainable, durable business.” Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report second-quarter fiscal earnings on October 1.
Here’s the list of store locations in Texas set to close by the end of the year.
- 9333 Research Blvd, in Austin
- 853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst
- 7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga
- 5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City