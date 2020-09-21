Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – September 19 will be a date that one Fort Worth golfer will never forget — probably because he’ll be talking about it from now on.
It was on that Saturday when Shaun Hensley made a hole-in-one at the Mira Vista Country Club.
Hensley was playing in the 2020 Classic when he made the 178-yard drive on the third hole, using a 7-iron.
In addition to bragging rights, Hensley won a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300.
The golfer’s achievement is actually pretty remarkable, according to the National Hole in One Association, an amateur golfer’s chance of making a hole-in-one, or an ace, is 12,500 to 1.