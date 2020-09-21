FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A child has been critically injured after an apartment fire in West Fort Worth.
It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. Monday at 9053 Brian Way Circle near the West Loop and I-30.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of at least one unit on the second floor and were told there was possibly a child trapped inside.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters arrived on scene in four minutes.
MedStar says the child was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
An adult was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and released.
No word yet what caused the fire but investigators are on the scene.
The unit where the fire started is seriously damaged.
Seven other units in the building suffered smoke damage.
More to come.