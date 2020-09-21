NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old Collin County volunteer firefighter was indicted and charged in connection to two fires at abandoned mobile homes in March and April of 2011.

Dylan Joseph Ima (credit: Collin County Jail)

Dylan Joseph Ima of Anna was arrested in June.

Investigators found gasoline cans and fuel soaked clothing in the bed of Ima’s pickup after one of the fires, according to his arrest warrant.

The former volunteer firefighter for both Westminster and Blue Ridge Fire Departments faces two charges of second degree arson, according to the Collin County DA’s office.

 

 

