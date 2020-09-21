DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas College announced Monday it will continue with mostly online courses for the Spring 2021 semester.
Officials say they are making the move to meet student needs while trying to safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last seven months, Dallas College has shifted to an online environment for the Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters of 2020.
Dallas College will offer many specialized Career and Technical Education courses with a mix of face-to-face and online instruction. Administrators say the campuses will work with faculty ‘to ensure the limited number of courses that remain in-person, such as some nursing, welding and automotive technology classes, adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.’