DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter died in a vehicle crash while off duty in Nebraska, the department said Monday.
“Hearts are heavy today, as Dallas Fire-Rescue mourns the untimely, off-duty, passing of our Brother, Driver Engineer, Ceasar Rios,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said on its Facebook page.
The crash that led to Rios’ death is under investigation, but the department provided no further details.
Rios had been with the department for nearly 10 years.
“This is a tragic loss for our department, especially for those who worked closest with him; but we can all rest assured that during his young life he blessed countless others while serving the citizen of Dallas. Let us keep his family, and each other, in our thoughts and prayers. And may we all find solace in knowing that Ceasar left this world while living out his life-long dream of providing service to others,” the department said.
Friends and colleagues responded to the Dallas Fire-Rescue Facebook post commenting on how much they’ll miss Rios, who they remember most for his kindness and excellent sense of humor.
Rios’ brother, Henry, also works for the department.