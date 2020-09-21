DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday announced they have made a friendly wager on the Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning series.
“We are extremely proud of the Dallas Stars,” Mayor Johnson said. “Throughout the playoffs, our hockey team has embodied our city’s toughness, resilience, and resourcefulness. We are excited to cheer for these special players as they fight for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup — and I am absolutely thrilled to have the chance to hold bragging rights over my good friend, Mayor Castor.”
“Stanley needs a tan! We are so excited to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they continue their quest to bring the Stanley Cup home,” said Castor. “Our team has trained hard, they’ve played hard, and they are ready to win this. I look forward to a little friendly competition with Mayor Johnson and an exciting Stanley Cup Final for fans in our great cities.”
The two mayors agreed over the weekend on a set of indulgences to include in the wager.
If Dallas wins the series, Castor plans to send cigars, Cuban bread and local craft beer to Mayor Johnson.
If Tampa Bay wins, Mayor Johnson would likewise send local craft beer to Castor along with Texas brisket and Sweet Connie’s candy apples from the State Fair of Texas.
The series began Saturday. In Game 1, Dallas jumped out to a lead and survived a third-period barrage of shots to take a 4-1 victory.
The two teams take the ice again Monday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at 7 p.m. in the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.