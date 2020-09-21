DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting an additional three human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) infection for 2020, bringing the total number of human cases to 15 this season.
The latest cases include a 70 year old Dallas resident who lives in the 75238 zip code, a 62 year old resident who lives in the 75215 zip code and a 37 year old person who lives in the 75230 zip code.
According to DCHHS, so far this season mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV in Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Hutchins, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park.
Of the 15 WNV human cases in Dallas County 4 have resulted in death.
Director of DCHHS Dr. Philip Huang urged residents to, “Please continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations. Staying vigilant and practicing the 4Ds are the best ways to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Four D’s are:
- DEET — All Day, Every Day: When outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents
- DRAIN — Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs
- DRESS — Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside
- All Day Long — Day, Dusk and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night
WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals.
West Nile Virus ground spraying is scheduled to take place this week in Dallas, Lancaster, and Sunnyvale.